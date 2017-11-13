Facebook is constantly adding new features to its platform in an effort to remove obscene content, but it doesn’t always get things right. The latest confusing decision by the social network saw it ban the sale of Christmas cards featuring hand-drawn animals because of their “sexual” and “adult” nature.

Artist Jackie Charley, who lives in the Scottish borders, was hoping to sell the creations through her Bothycrafts Facebook page, but the company found them inappropriate, for some reason.

Charley told the Daily Mail that she tried uploading the images five times, yet each attempt was blocked and met with the following message: "It looks like we didn't approve your item because we don't allow the sale of adult items or services (e.g. sexual enhancement items or adult videos)."

As you can see from the drawings of the robin redbreast, stag, and squirrel, there isn’t much sexiness going on in the cards. It was speculated that the ban could be related to one of the cards being titled ‘Robin Redbreast,' but it was just named ‘Robin.’ Maybe Facebook thought the squirrel was showing too much interest in his nuts.

While the company still hasn’t explained why it wouldn't allow the images, the ban has now been overturned. Facebook “insiders” have suggested it was an error, and a spokesperson said it is investigating the matter.

Facebook came under a barrage of criticism last year when it removed the historic ‘Napalm girl’ photo taken during the Vietnam war because it violated the site’s policy on nudity. The resulting controversy saw it reinstate the photograph, which was uploaded by Norwegian writer Tom Egeland.

Last week, Facebook announced it was experimenting with a new method of preventing revenge porn by asking potential victims to send in their nude photos.