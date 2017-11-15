T-Mobile in September launched Netflix on Us, a subscriber perk that grants complementary access to the popular streaming video service. It seems to be a hit with customers, so much so that one competitor is now rolling out a similar offering.

Sprint on Thursday announced that customers on its Sprint Unlimited Freedom plan will receive access to Hulu’s Limited Commercials plan beginning November 17.

The Limited Commercials plan is the cheaper of Hulu’s two offerings. The ad-supported option is normally priced at $7.99 per month (the No Commercials plan goes for $11.99 per month).

Hulu may not be as popular as Netflix but it certainly has a lot to offer for television buffs, especially cord cutters looking to reduce monthly spending on entertainment while still retaining access to top-tier content.

Sprint said it’s also working on an upgrade option for Hulu’s sports and news-centric live TV plan but didn’t have any further details to share at this time.

It’s plausible that Sprint would have launched the Hulu offer sooner but wanted to explore a merger with T-Mobile before doing so. The two carriers have been interested in uniting for years with negotiations advancing in recent weeks. A conflict over leadership of the merged entity, however, apparently derailed a potential deal and prompted Sprint parent company SoftBank to pull out of talks.