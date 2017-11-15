Japanese video game developer Arika has been working on a project it has referred to as “The Mysterious Fighting Game.” It has become a little less mysterious today with the reveal of an official name, a date for the beta and a new trailer.

Akira Nishitani, former Capcom employee and studio founder, made the announcements today.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve made some announcements, so today I’d like to share two new pieces of news with you all. Up until now, we’ve been referring to our project as “The Mysterious Fighting Game,” but we’re happy to announce that it finally has an official name: it’s Fighting EX Layer!”

The other piece of news he wanted to share was that a beta for PlayStation 4 would be starting on December 11. The testing period begins immediately following the PlayStation Experience 2017 and continues for two weeks. Nishitani says the beta’s focus will be network functionality. In other words, they want to test for connectivity and server issues for players worldwide.

The beta will be limited to the six playable characters seen in the trailer. Kairi, Garuda, Skullomania, Darun Mister, Allen Snider and Shirase each have their own style and as you can see, the game is reminiscent of Street Fighter EX, which is no big surprise.

Nishitani had no news on a final release date but since it is going into the beta phase, we can safely assume we will probably see it in the first quarter of 2018.