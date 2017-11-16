SilverStone is known for offering cases in a variety of shapes and sizes, from small form factor all the way up to super tower enclosures. Bringing a modern refresh to its Redline series of cases that originally launched in 2012, SilverStone has launched the Redline RL09.

Featuring an aggressive asymmetric front panel design, the mid-tower case combines aesthetics with functionality. A power supply shroud and tool-less drive installation should make it easy to install components and hide extra cabling. A rear cable routing design leaves plenty of space for hiding wires beneath the motherboard tray as well.

The top of the case has a fairly average configuration with two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, the power button and 3.5mm headphone / mic jacks. Inside the case, there are three 3.5" drive bays in the bottom compartment. Behind the motherboard tray, there is room for three 2.5" drives.

Following the trend of tempered glass, cooling could take a small hit. The front of the case supports up to a 360mm radiator or three 120mm / 140mm fans. The rear has a single exhaust fan included. The top, bottom and sides of the case do not have mounting points for any cooling hardware.

Although this is another mid-tower case that is only meant to support ATX and Micro-ATX motherboards, it does have one trick up its sleeve that few other cases offer. It also comes in a bright white with blue LEDs.

The overall specs of the case are not likely to draw much attention beyond its appearance and tool-less drive installation but its design is worthy of looking at. A subtle yet still aggressive case that can blend in or be turned into a show piece may hold appeal to a range of system builders.

Full product details on the Redline RL07 are available from SilverStone. Pricing and shipping dates are not yet available.