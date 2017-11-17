Many people have the same username across multiple online accounts and forums, but have you ever wondered what some of them mean? For every Pepe_lover93, Dr.Sausage, and ChodeMaster9000, there’s an online handle with a story behind it. What’s yours?

For this weekend open forum, we want to know why you chose your username(s). Have you gone for the humorous option? Perhaps, like me, you’ve been using the internet for a while and still have a “legacy” handle—are you a ChandlerBing01, or a LimpBizkitGod? Maybe it’s part of your name. Or it could just be a line of meaningless garbage you came up with and find easy to remember.

I’ll put aside feelings of humiliation to explain my own username—Midian182. It’s one I’ve used since the early 2000s when I was much younger and less prone to embarrassment. Thanks to my love of all things horror, the first part comes from the Clive Barker novel Cabal, which was turned into the 1990 movie Nightbreed. Sadly, that name alone was usually already taken by other lonely men, so as a then fan of pop-punk group Blink 182, I decided to add those three extra numbers to ‘Midian.’ I’d like to reiterate that I was quite young, though that’s no excuse as to why I never changed it.

Now I’ve shared that, please feel free to do the same in the comments below.