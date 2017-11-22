There’s no shortage of flagship smartphones to choose from this holiday season and there’s still time to score some pretty significant savings. If you’re planning on waiting until after the New Year to pick something up, however, you may be interested to learn that Samsung’s next flagship is expected to make an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January.

Evan Blass from VentureBeat says Samsung is planning to show off the Galaxy S9 and S9+ a bit earlier than usual (we typically don’t see new Galaxy S devices until March).

Sources tell Blass that the phones, codenamed Star 1 and Star 2 and going by the model numbers SM-G960 and SM-G965, will be nearly identical in appearance to their predecessors and use the same 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved-edge Super AMOLED displays. A specific processor wasn’t mentioned but they’ll apparently use chips built on a 10nm process (likely a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845).

Both handsets will include 64GB of internal storage although the larger of the two will get a RAM bump up to 6GB and a second rear camera. They’ll also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike other recent top-tier phones.

Blass has an excellent track record, especially with regard to smartphone rumors.

It’s worth clarifying that although Samsung is planning for the new phones to make an appearance at CES, the tech giant is also scheduling a proper unveiling for March. Perhaps then, CES will only provide a teaser of what is to come.