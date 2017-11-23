Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has received mostly great reviews since it launched almost a month ago, but if you’re still not sure about spending your cash on it, Steam has an offer that’s hard to refuse. Not only is the game half price right now, but you can also play the entire first level for free.

The first-person shooter that once again puts you in the boots of B.J. Blazkowicz was loved by the overwhelming majority of critics, with some suggesting it could be a Game of the Year contender. Over on Steam, where it’s got a surprising ‘mixed’ rating, Wolfenstein II is currently available at 50 percent off the normal price as part of the Black Friday sales, bringing it down to a bargain $29.99.

If those Steam reviews are making you hesitant to buy the game, then why not take advantage of the free trial, which is also available on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Games Store.

Those that download the free first level and like it so much that they decide to buy the full game, the good news is that all progress will be carried over.

Anyone who pre-ordered the game or bought Wolfenstein 2's season pass can play its first DLC pack—Episode Zero—right now. The next downloadable piece of content, called The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe, arrives on December 14 and sees players take on the role of former quarterback Joseph Stallion, who "smash[es] through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space.”

Despite the critical acclaim, Wolfenstein 2 was one of two Bethesda Softworks games, the other being The Evil Within 2, that failed to break into the top 10 best-selling games list last month, which could spell more bad news for single-player titles. It might also be the reason behind this new promotion.