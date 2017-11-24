You’re probably aware that today is Black Friday. It’s a date when companies try to convince us to buy their products by offering discounts that vary in quality. But not every firm welcomes the annual event with enthusiasm. OnePlus, for example, believes Black Friday is just “mind games,” and is taking a stand against it by dropping the price of its OnePlus 5T by just a penny.

The newly released handset, which has received mostly excellent reviews, is indeed reduced in price by $0.01 today. But the Chinese phone maker says this isn’t an act of arrogance on its part; instead, it’s meant to illustrate the point that OnePlus’ products offer excellent value all year round, implying that its competitors’ offerings are overpriced every other day of the year.

“Our goal is to share good technology with the world. That’s why we price our devices fairly year-round, so that you don’t have to double check the match. Say no to Black Friday price games,” the company said in a statement.

That’s not to say OnePlus is ignoring Black Friday fever altogether. For 24 hours, it’s cutting the price of the Dash Power bundle by 50 percent.

“We prefer to keep the focus on making good products to share with the world. In order to do so, we have to make some money in the process. At the same time, our users would like to save some money. This is where fair pricing comes in,” the company added.

With a 2160 x 1080 6.01-inch screen, Snapdragon 835, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, USB Type-C, and plenty of other features, it’s hard to argue that the $499 (starting price) OnePlus 5T doesn’t offer excellent year-round value.