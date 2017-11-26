Intel introduced the first of its 8th generation Core CPU family in August with the launch of the Kaby Lake Refresh notebook processors, and followed this up with the long-awaited Coffee Lake desktop chips in October. Now, the rest of the eighth-gen chips’ details have leaked, along with information on the 9th generation of desktop and mobile CPUs.

Aida64, a popular system information, diagnostics, and auditing app, has included a number of unannounced Intel processors in its latest Beta. The SKU names were defined by Intel and are expected to launch in early 2018.

The release notes identify a host of upcoming mobile and desktop Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs, along with a Core i9-8950HK, which will be the first Coffee Lake i9 CPU—and it’s for laptops. This overclockable flagship is part of the Coffee Lake-H MB (mobile) family, and previous Geekbench leaks suggest this model is of the 6 Core/12 Thread variety. Current Coffee Lake desktop chips with that same number of cores/threads fall under the i7 brand, but seeing as the i9-8950HK is part of the high-end Coffee Lake laptop series it gets the i9 designation.

We also see other 8th generation mobile processors on the list, which are expected to be based on Coffee Lake-H, rather than Kably Lake Refresh, and follow the same core counts as its namesake desktop family: Core i3 will be quad-core, Core i5 will be six-core, and Core i7 parts will be six-core with hyperthreading.

As reported back in October, the new naming system for Pentium CPUs is confirmed. Pentium Gold processors use the Core microarchitecture, while Pentium Silver is made up of Atom parts. We also see a number of Coffee Lake-S processors, only six of which have already been launched. Interestingly, it includes a Core i5-8650K.

Finally, there are the 9th generation processors. Right now, there’s very little known about this generation, but Intel did say this successor to the 8th gen family would utilize 10nm+ process technology. Anandtech speculates that those 9000 series CPUs could be part of a Coffee Lake Refresh, or it could be Ice Lake. If you were wondering where the 10-nanometer Cannon Lake fits into all this, it’s suspected that the architecture will be focused on smaller, mobile CPUs that are easier to make when chip yields are poor.

Here's a full list of the unreleased 8th gen and 9th gen Intel processors on Aida64's list:

8th generation:

Intel Core i3-8000

Intel Core i3-8000T

Intel Core i3-8020

Intel Core i3-8020T

Intel Core i3-8100T

Intel Core i3-8120

Intel Core i3-8120T

Intel Core i3-8300T

Intel Core i3-8320

Intel Core i3-8320T

Intel Core i5-8300H

Intel Core i5-8400B

Intel Core i5-8400H

Intel Core i5-8400T

Intel Core i5-8420

Intel Core i5-8420T

Intel Core i5-8500

Intel Core i5-8500B

Intel Core i5-8500T

Intel Core i5-8550

Intel Core i5-8650

Intel Core i5-8650K

9th Generation:

Intel Core i3-9000

Intel Core i3-9000T

Intel Core i3-9100

Intel Core i3-9100T

Intel Core i3-9300

Intel Core i3-9300T

Intel Core i5-9400

Intel Core i5-9400T

Intel Core i5-9500

Intel Core i5-9600

Intel Core i5-9600K