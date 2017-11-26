Intel 8th generation and 9th generation CPU list leaked, includes Core i9 mobile processor
By Rob Thubron
Intel introduced the first of its 8th generation Core CPU family in August with the launch of the Kaby Lake Refresh notebook processors, and followed this up with the long-awaited Coffee Lake desktop chips in October. Now, the rest of the eighth-gen chips’ details have leaked, along with information on the 9th generation of desktop and mobile CPUs.
Aida64, a popular system information, diagnostics, and auditing app, has included a number of unannounced Intel processors in its latest Beta. The SKU names were defined by Intel and are expected to launch in early 2018.
The release notes identify a host of upcoming mobile and desktop Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs, along with a Core i9-8950HK, which will be the first Coffee Lake i9 CPU—and it’s for laptops. This overclockable flagship is part of the Coffee Lake-H MB (mobile) family, and previous Geekbench leaks suggest this model is of the 6 Core/12 Thread variety. Current Coffee Lake desktop chips with that same number of cores/threads fall under the i7 brand, but seeing as the i9-8950HK is part of the high-end Coffee Lake laptop series it gets the i9 designation.
We also see other 8th generation mobile processors on the list, which are expected to be based on Coffee Lake-H, rather than Kably Lake Refresh, and follow the same core counts as its namesake desktop family: Core i3 will be quad-core, Core i5 will be six-core, and Core i7 parts will be six-core with hyperthreading.
As reported back in October, the new naming system for Pentium CPUs is confirmed. Pentium Gold processors use the Core microarchitecture, while Pentium Silver is made up of Atom parts. We also see a number of Coffee Lake-S processors, only six of which have already been launched. Interestingly, it includes a Core i5-8650K.
Finally, there are the 9th generation processors. Right now, there’s very little known about this generation, but Intel did say this successor to the 8th gen family would utilize 10nm+ process technology. Anandtech speculates that those 9000 series CPUs could be part of a Coffee Lake Refresh, or it could be Ice Lake. If you were wondering where the 10-nanometer Cannon Lake fits into all this, it’s suspected that the architecture will be focused on smaller, mobile CPUs that are easier to make when chip yields are poor.
Here's a full list of the unreleased 8th gen and 9th gen Intel processors on Aida64's list:
8th generation:
- Intel Core i3-8000
- Intel Core i3-8000T
- Intel Core i3-8020
- Intel Core i3-8020T
- Intel Core i3-8100T
- Intel Core i3-8120
- Intel Core i3-8120T
- Intel Core i3-8300T
- Intel Core i3-8320
- Intel Core i3-8320T
- Intel Core i5-8300H
- Intel Core i5-8400B
- Intel Core i5-8400H
- Intel Core i5-8400T
- Intel Core i5-8420
- Intel Core i5-8420T
- Intel Core i5-8500
- Intel Core i5-8500B
- Intel Core i5-8500T
- Intel Core i5-8550
- Intel Core i5-8650
- Intel Core i5-8650K
9th Generation:
- Intel Core i3-9000
- Intel Core i3-9000T
- Intel Core i3-9100
- Intel Core i3-9100T
- Intel Core i3-9300
- Intel Core i3-9300T
- Intel Core i5-9400
- Intel Core i5-9400T
- Intel Core i5-9500
- Intel Core i5-9600
- Intel Core i5-9600K