Ever since I finished Portal 2, I (along with everybody else) have been dying for a third installment. Of course, Valve has been too busy making cash hand-over-fist from Steam sales to bother with actually making games anymore. Hope for a new title in the franchise is all but lost.

Fortunately (or not), Valve has lent the Portal name and physics to developer ClockStone to adapt the IP to its popular Bridge Constructor series. It is not surprisingly called Bridge Constructor Portal. No, it’s not Portal 3, but Bridge Constructor is a fun game. A mashup can only make it more fun, right?

The teaser trailer shows it will be a puzzler set in another (vehicle-based) test chamber of the Aperture Science facility. You’ll have to use portals along with the usual Bridge Constructor physics and construction elements to progress through the various rooms with your truck, forklift, or whatever other vehicles the level throws your way.

“As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it's your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles,” says the Steam description.

Best of all, GLaDOS makes its return to instruct and mock you in that deadpan computer voice throughout the game.

“The Enrichment Center regrets to inform you that this next test is impossible. Make no attempt to solve it.”

Companion Cubes haven’t been left out, either.

As much as I would rather play an actual Portal sequel, I do have to admit that Bridge Constructor is fun and this looks to be an even more entertaining addition to the series - if only for being set in the Portal universe. I’m definitely intrigued.

We won’t have to wait too long to play it, either. Bridge Constructor Portal launches in less than two weeks on December 20. A price is not yet listed for the title but all the other games in the series run $9.99. The new addition will probably not be too much more unless Valve stuck them with a pretty hefty licensing agreement.