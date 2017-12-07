Sony on Thursday announced a new milestone for the PlayStation 4 with more than 70 million units sold worldwide. The figure is accurate as of December 3, 2017, and highlights just how popular the console has been for Sony.

For comparison, the PlayStation 3 sold around 83.3 million units in its lifetime after launching in late 2006. The PS4 has a little ways to go before it surpasses the PS3 but Sony seems well on its way.

In related news, Sony also revealed that sales of its PlayStation VR platform now exceed the two million mark. Gamers have more than 150 PS VR titles to choose from with another 130 or so anticipated titles in the works. To date, Sony has sold more than 12.2 million copies of VR titles globally through retail stores and online via digital downloads.

Standard PlayStation 4 games aren’t doing too bad, either. Sony said more than 617.8 million copies of PS4 games have been sold as of December 3, a figure that’s sure to climb significantly in the coming months with big-name games like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Detroit: Become Human in the pipeline (I’m especially looking forward to the latter game as it reminds me of classics like Heavy Rain and Indigo Prophecy).

Andrew House, Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said they are delighted that so many people are enjoying the unique entertainment proposition of PlayStation 4 and that an emerging technology like PlayStation VR continues to gain traction.