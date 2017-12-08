Nvidia has unexpectedly announced “the most powerful PC GPU ever created,” the Titan V. At the 2017 Neural Information Processing Systems conference, company CEO and founder Jensen Huang took to the stage to show off the card, which is based on the company’s Volta architecture.

The GV100-powered Titan V, which is fabricated on a new TSMC 12-nanometer FFN high-performance manufacturing process, is available today for $2999. It features 110 teraflops of raw performance, 21.1 billion transistors, 12GB of HMB2 memory, 5120 CUDA Cores, and 640 tensor cores. Nvidia says it has nine times the horsepower of its predecessor, the Pascal-based Titan Xp.

While it is a 'consumer-grade' desktop GPU, the Titan V is targeted toward those researchers, developers, and scientists working in the fields of AI and machine learning—much like the Tesla V100 announced back in May. No gaming performance information has been revealed, though Nvidia did say the GPU uses the standard GeForce driver stack.

“Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links,” Huang says in a statement. “With Titan V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can’t wait to see their breakthrough discoveries.”

We still don’t know exactly when gaming-focused Volta-based GPUs will arrive; back in august, Nvidia said they weren't in the "foreseeable future." Until they do get here, Pascal cards such as the GTX 1080 Ti remain at the top of most gamers’ wish list.

The Titan V is on sale now through Nvidia’s online Store. It’s limited to two units per customer and is only available in particular countries.