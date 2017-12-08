Longer battery life is probably the one thing that everyone desires out of a mobile device. It seems that smartphones have gained new and better features but average battery life doesn’t seem to have caught up. First seen on Apple Insider, noted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released an investor note claiming that Apple will include L-shaped batteries in 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch variants of the 2018 iPhone.

Kuo mentions that although the current iPhone X already has an L-shaped design, further improvements to the technology will allow for increased capacity and therefore improved battery life. The 5.8-inch model could see a capacity increase to between 2,900mAh and 3,000mAh. That’s a 10 percent increase over the current 2,716mAh capacity of the 2017 iPhone X.

The report continues with Kuo predicting that a 6.1-inch LCD variant will also be released next year. This new variant will apparently have the regular rectangular-shaped battery but could still include the battery enhancements from the L-shaped models. This 6.1-inch version is likely aimed at budget conscious consumers as it will not have a glass back and instead revert back to the metal back design. Sorry, no wireless charging here.

In addition to the battery changes, the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models as well as the 6.1-inch LCD model will all sport Face ID and support pre-5G technology with significantly faster baseband chips. These chips will be supplied by Qualcomm and Intel with Intel being the primary supplier, for obvious reasons.

Hopefully the 2018 iPhones will represent a leap forward in battery capacity and lead to longer trips without a charger. Just make sure you use the right one.