The 2017 Game Awards gave us a glimpse of 2018 and beyond by revealing a ton of upcoming original and franchise properties. As a horror fan, new trailers for World War Z, GTFO and Death Stranding got me all fired up (although I do hope the final version of WWZ looks better than the trailer).

Another exciting announcement is that we will see a Bayonetta 3 in the not so distant future. It will be a Switch exclusive, not a real surprise considering Bayonetta 2 only came to the Wii U. However, it is a tremendous deal for Nintendo and should push sales of its handheld even further.

The teaser trailer shown at the Game Awards does not give anything away and is clearly just a promo thrown together for the reveal, but hey, they could have just put the logo on the screen for 20 seconds and I’d be just as hyped, even without a release date set. I'm patient.

As if Bayonetta 3 is not enough to make me want to run out and buy a Switch right now, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé said the portable console is also getting Bayonetta 1 and 2 as a digital bundle. Yep. You’ll be able to play the entire trilogy on the go.

Ever since Doom and then Skyrim launched on the Switch, I’ve been leaning toward getting one. Once Bayonetta 1 and 2 land on February 16, I think that will seal the deal for me. The kids' birthdays are in June. That's a good excuse, right?