Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 science-fiction novel Ready Player One is set to hit theaters on March 30, 2018. Fans of the book anticipate this is definitely going to be different, hopefully for the better.

The trailer gives a good intro to the film's overall theme. In the year 2045 cities have become overpopulated, polluted and corrupted. To escape this desolation, people dive deep into the virtual reality wonderland that is OASIS. The film stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T. J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance. Sheridan is perhaps best known for his role as Cyclops in X-Men: Apocalypse.

If you're in the trailer watching mood, two other worthwhile teasers are below for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22, 2018) and the second season of Netflix's Jessica Jones (highly recommended).

