Xbox One users everywhere are finally getting the 4K treatment, where YouTube is concerned that is. Though the Xbox One S launched with native 4K support over a year ago, Google has only decided to tap into that potential now, with the new YouTube app offering 4K videos at 60FPS.

If you're eager to experience YouTube in 4K on your Xbox One X or S, you can either wait for the update to roll out to your device sometime this week, or download the app directly from a separate Windows Store listing right now.

This news will undoubtedly come as a pleasant surprise to many, but it's unclear whether or not the update will be enough to convince those who have long since moved on to other 4K-supporting, third-party YouTube apps -- such as MyTube -- to make the switch back. However, with Google's incessant crackdown on certain third-party YouTube apps, the decision may soon be out of their hands.