Apple’s iMac Pro has entered the prep zone with launch scheduled to commence on December 14, Apple confirmed on Tuesday. Pricing starts at $4,999.

The iMac Pro was first unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference this past June. A professional-grade version of its standard all-in-one, the base iMac Pro features an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Again, that’s just the base configuration. Those with incredibly deep pockets (or perhaps, sizable cryptocurrency holdings) can outfit an iMac Pro with up to an 18-core Xeon chip, a whopping 128GB of DDR4 ECC RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage with 3GB/s throughput. There’s also the option to toss in an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 graphics card with 16GB of HBM2 memory.

(image courtesy Vincent LaForet)

The system additionally comes equipped with a gorgeous 27-inch, 5K Retina display (5,120 x 2,880 resolution) with 500 nits of brightness across its 14.7 million pixels. Personally, 27 inches is a bit too small to run at that resolution natively (around 32 inches at 4K resolution is the sweet spot, if you ask me) but with scaling, you should be just fine.

Other goodies include four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, 10Gb Ethernet, 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a space grey Magic Keyboard with number pad and a Space Gray Magic Mouse 2.

Apple hasn’t yet revealed configuration prices above the base model but I can assure you, a fully decked out machine won’t come cheap (you’re probably looking at around $10,000 at minimum).