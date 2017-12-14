After recently unveiling the new iMac Pro with the help of some well known YouTubers, Apple has made its latest all-in-one workstation (normally that'd be an oxymoron) available for purchase. Knowing that the iMac Pro starts at $4,999, its a given that it has a niche market.

Selecting every possible upgrade that Apple allows including much beloved Final Cut Pro X totals $13,847.98 for the fully loaded iMac Pro, or nearly $15,000 after you add tax. Included in the staggering price is a 2.3GHz Intel Xeon W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.3GHz, a 4TB SSD, 128GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC memory, and a Radeon Pro Vega 64 with 16GB of HBM2 memory. Those are the best options available for storage, RAM, and graphics, respectively.

For those interested in saving a few dollars by installing extra storage or memory as an aftermarket purchase, that is not going to be a practical option since the iMac Pro is sealed shut. Apple charges $800 for 32GB of additional ECC memory, which is well above what you could buy it for from a third-party. However, given that there is no way for installation by end users, those in need of the memory should grin and bear it.

Looking at storage, pricing is inflated significantly, but not exorbitantly so. Apple adds $800 to make the jump from a 1TB SSD up to 2TB. Going from 2TB to 4TB adds another $2,000. Given that premium options for 2TB M.2 SSDs are roughly $1,500 and there aren't any 4TB options easily available, there is not too much price gouging going on here.

Moving to the back of the iMac Pro, it does not have an obvious way to wall mount it or put it on a stand for a multi-monitor setup. Apple offers a VESA Mount Adapter Kit for an additional $79 for the privilege of being able to get the AIO workstation into the air and off your desk.

Regardless of the price tag, there will still be those who place their orders for the new iMac Pro. Although in terms of hardware it doesn't present anything that couldn't be rivaled by other manufacturers or by building your own, as far as Mac users are concerned, this is the fastest computer you can buy directly from Apple. Currently, shipping estimates are in the six to eight week range and vary by location.