While HDR continues to become more popular in the television space, the technology hasn’t been as quick to arrive in the computing world. But a slew of high-end monitors with HDR support are set to launch in 2018, three of which come from LG and will be unveiled at CES.

The company has announced that the new monitors are upgraded versions of current models and all come with support for HDR600, which is either the company’s own term for a monitor that can reach 600 nits brightness, or refers to the new DisplayHDR 600 certificate.

Probably the most interesting of the bunch is the 34WK95U (top). This 34-inch ultrawide (21:9) boasts a “5K” resolution. It’s actually 5120 x 2160, so the vertical pixel count is the same as 4K monitors, but it’s still impressive. Unsurprisingly, this is meant for video editors, photographers, and software and app developers, rather than for playing PUBG. The monitor also features a Thunderbolt 3 port, which enables the transmission of 5K resolution video at 60Hz with a single cable, as well as being able to transfer data and power.

There’s also the 32-inch 4K 32UK950 (below), the first LG monitor to feature its Nano IPS technology. It uses nanometer-sized particles that are applied to the screen’s LED to absorb excess light wavelengths, thereby enhancing the screen’s colors. It can display 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, making it “ideal for media prosumers.” It also features the first Thunderbolt 3 docking display to support 4K daisy chaining, allowing users to setup dual 4K monitors.

“Most of us spend hundreds of hours in front of monitors every month, yet it's one of the least likely products to get upgraded when higher productivity is desired,” said LG Electronics USA’s head of product marketing, Tim Alessi. “With these latest premium monitors from LG, we wanted to communicate that LG is committed to delivering the best possible screen resolution and user experience for any workspace.

While these two displays are focused on productivity, LG’s final HDR monitor, the 34GK950G seems to be aimed at gamers. It comes with a Quad HD resolution, also features Nano IPS tech, and boasts Nvidia’s G-sync adaptive sync technology. Sadly, LG has not yet released images of this display.

Another HDR monitor to keep an eye on next year is Acer’s delayed Predator X27. This 4K display has a 144Hz refresh rate, Quantum Dot enhancement film (QDEF) technology, a 4ms response time, and G-Sync.