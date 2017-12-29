Although some iPhone owners and analysts may have accepted Apple's decision to throttle the CPU performance of older iPhones as standard industry practice, it's beginning to seem like the opposite is true.

Just yesterday, The Verge reached out to HTC and Motorola to determine whether or not they too throttle the performance of their older phones - both companies responded to say that they do not, with Motorola simply stating that "[They] do not throttle CPU performance based on older batteries." However, as we noted at the time, this wording does leave room for the possibility that other phone manufacturers throttle their phones for reasons other than the preservation of battery life.

Likely seeing the opportunity to get some free positive PR, more phone manufacturers have come forward regarding the phone performance throttling debacle - this time LG and Samsung.

In a statement to PhoneArena when asked if they throttle their older phones' performance, LG simply said "Never have, never will! We care what our customers think," while Samsung wrote a lengthier response:

"Product quality has been and will always be Samsung Mobile's top priority. We ensure extended battery life of Samsung mobile devices through multi-layer safety measures, which include software algorithms that govern the battery charging current and charging duration. We do not reduce CPU performance through software updates over the lifecycles of the phone."

In an attempt to recover lost trust, Apple issued a formal apology to their customers regarding their handling of the situation, offering heavily discounted, $29 battery replacements to anyone who owns an iPhone 6 or later, a decision that takes effect in late January.

However, device repair tool seller iFixit called Apple's solution a "temporary" fix, opting to cut the prices of their own iPhone battery replacement kits to $29 or less, supporting iPhones as old as the 4S.