What better way to kick off the New Year than by investing in a new set skills? The Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2018 Bundle can get you up and running with today's top coding tools, and you can get it for a price you pick.

Pay the price you want and you'll unlock one of the collection's 10 courses. Beat the average price paid (currently $15) and you'll get the remaining nine at no extra charge!

Bringing more than 140 hours of training to the table, this 10-course collection is designed to get you familiar with today's top coding languages for creating websites, building apps, and analyzing data. You'll get your hands dirty building projects like clones of Pokemon Go and Snapchat. You'll be exposed to both front and back-end development as you cover tools like HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Bootstrap 4, and more.

Kickstart your coding education for a price you choose with this Learn to Code 2018 Bundle.

