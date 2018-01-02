If you're the proud owner of a OnePlus 5T, you've probably played around with the device's Face Unlock feature at least once, perhaps you even use it as your phone's primary security measure. And while Face Unlock isn't a perfect alternative to the iPhone X's Face ID due to a few missing security features, there's no denying its appeal.

Unlocking your phone at a glance (literally) would appear to be more convenient than fiddling with fingerprint sensors or passcodes. The security tradeoff is one a good portion of OnePlus' user base seems willing to make.

It seems the company understands this, as they've now decided to offer the 5T's Face Unlock feature to owners of the slightly-older OnePlus 5.

The news may be a surprise to some but it doesn't come completely without warning. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced the decision a few days ago via the company's official forums, stating that Face Unlock would come as part of an "upcoming Open Beta build."

True to their word, Face Unlock has been available to OnePlus 5 owners via the latest OxygenOS Beta 3 update, downloadable from the company's official website. OnePlus 5 owners may not be the only ones getting Face Unlock, though. In the forum post mentioned previously, Pei also asked OnePlus 3 and 3T users if they'd be interested in having the feature ported to their devices as well:

"...You all inspired us to bring Face Unlock to the OnePlus 5. When you share your thoughts and feedback, you impact how we build and maintain our devices. In the spirit of building together, we’d also like to ask our OnePlus 3 and 3T users: Do you want Face Unlock too?"