Intel and AMD in November shocked some in the hardware world by announcing a partnership that’ll see the two chipmakers collaborate on future mobile CPUs with integrated graphics. Now, thanks to an overclocking page on Intel’s India portal, we’ve got some additional details to go on.

A new chip recently surfaced on the site, the Core i7-8809G. According to the listing, the silicon in question is a quad-core part with eight threads that carries a target TDP of 100W. Also mentioned is a clock speed of 3.1GHz, 8MB of L3 cache and support for dual-channel DDR4-2400 memory.

Under the “Graphics” column, Intel has listed support for Intel HD Graphics 630 and the Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics.

As AnandTech points out, the part in question is likely a Kaby Lake processor, not a Coffee Lake chip.

Evidence to support this theory includes the fact that Coffee Lake i7 chips all have six cores whereas this part only has four. Furthermore, Intel’s integrated graphics are listed as HD Graphics 630 – Intel changed the name of its integrated solution to UHD Graphics with Coffee Lake. Last but not least is the memory – Coffee Lake supports up to DDR-2666 but this chip is listed as only supporting up to DDR-2400.

The chipmakers said during the initial announcement that the new processors will feature second generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and an Intel-exclusive, semi-custom discrete graphics chip from AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group that’ll rely on Intel’s Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB). As of writing, we don’t yet know how much HBM2 will be in play although conventional wisdom would suggest either 2GB or 4GB.

The collaboration between Intel and AMD one of the most exciting announcements of 2017 and with CES kicking off next week, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be hearing more about the chipmakers’ partnership very soon.