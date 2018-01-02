Super Mario 64 has been the subject of countless mods over the years, and for good reason. The groundbreaking 3D platformer, originally released as a launch title on the Nintendo 64 in 1996, is arguably one of the greatest video games of all time.

Now, thanks to the recent work of Nintendo ROM modder Kaze Emanuar, it’s also one of the most nauseating.

First Person Mario 64 is exactly what it sounds like – Super Mario 64, but from a first-person perspective. Nintendo, if you recall, went with a dynamic camera system in the original. It was a brilliant decision that really helped to advance 3D gaming as a whole.

As you can see from the clip above, playing the game as Mario is incredibly disorienting. The camera can be tweaked slightly using the C buttons but don’t expect that to help much, especially when attempting “terrifying” triple-jumps and sideflips. Just imagine how much of a train wreck the game would have been had Nintendo phoned it in and simply went with a first-person camera view for Super Mario 64.

Emanuar is well-known in the ROM-modding community. He’s responsible for the recent Super Mario 64 Online hack as well as this mod that inserts Cappy from Super Mario Odyssey into Super Mario 64. If you're looking to spice up Nintendo's classic, Emanuar can certainly lend a hand.

