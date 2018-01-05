With everything from your doorbell to your coffee maker going online, it was practically inevitable that someone would come up with a connected toilet. Kohler has announced that it will be offering a whole new line of Internet-connected bathroom plumbing fixtures including a smart mirror.

All of the appliances are Wi-Fi enabled and connect to the Kohler Cloud, a back-end hosted by Microsoft Azure servers. The fixtures can be controlled through the Kohler Konnect app or voice commands via Alexa, Siri or Google’s voice assistant.

Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror

First up is the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, a vanity mirror lit by LED strips on either side. It has an Alexa-enabled speaker and motion sensors built into the bottom of the mirror. Dual microphones allow voice commands and touch sensitivity will enable you to control speaker volume and light brightness. The motion sensors trigger the lights to come on when someone stands in front of it (there's even a night light mode).

While the Kohler Konnect app can control the rest of the bathroom products, none of them have Alexa built in so if you want voice control on the rest of the fixtures, the mirror is a must-have component.

PerfectFill Bathtub

The PerfectFill Bathtub lets you adjust the temperature and fill level of the tub through the app or with Alexa, provided you have the mirror. The PerfectFill is completely automated so the plug will engage once the water reaches the desired temperature. Once the water is at the requested fill level, the faucet will shut off. It also features hydrotherapy and vibroacoustic soundwave settings through the app or Alexa.

DTV+ Shower System

If you prefer showers to baths, Kohler has the DTV+ Shower System. It is the same DTV system the company has offered for over 10 years but instead of simple digital controls, it is connected to Wi-Fi and is controllable via app and voice commands.

The new Kohler Konnect app and Alexa skills allow you to set temperature, water pressure, music, lighting and steam functions. You can also save settings and recall them. For instance, I could say, “Alexa, turn on Cal’s after workout shower,” and it would start at the pre-saved settings.

Owners of the standard DTV shower will be able to upgrade to DTV+ with an accessory module.

Numi Intelligent Toilet

Last but not least is the Numi Intelligent Toilet. The toilet features touchless flushing, a bidet (front and rear), a feet warmer, an air dryer, odor control, music, a night light and a seat warmer with temperature settings. The app grants full control of the toilet and also lets you set up user presets. You can also use voice commands but there is a digital wall-mounted control panel as well.

Other Products

Kohler also has the Touchless Response Toilet which has a handle for flushing but can also be flushed with just a wave of the hand. If you aren’t ready to replace your toilet, you can pick up the PureWarmth Toilet Seat which has temperature controls and is connected to Kohler Konnect.

One other new product coming out from the company that is not bathroom-related is the Sensate Kitchen Faucet, a new version of their previous kitchen fixture (only now, it is compatible with the app). In addition to controlling water temperature, the app will allow you to monitor water usage and control the sink with voice or motion gestures. Just say something like, "Pour eight ounces," and the faucet will respond accordingly.

All of the Kohler Konnect products will be featured at CES 2018 next week. Aside from the mirror, which is due out in March, the rest of the fixtures have unspecified launch dates sometime in 2018.