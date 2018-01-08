Just how slim do you like your laptop? If it’s a case of the thinner the better, then Acer could have the perfect product for you. The company has unveiled three updated versions of its laptops at CES, one of which, the Acer Swift 7, is claimed to be the thinnest computer in the world.

Acer has managed to drop the Swift 7’s thickness from 10mm to just 8.98mm in the new model. It features a 7th-gen Intel Core processor, always-on 4G LTE connectivity via the integrated antenna (there’s a nano SIM slot, and it features eSIM technology), 8GB of LPDD3 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe SSD Storage.

The IPS display comes in the form of a 14-inch Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen that boasts narrow bezels and a full HD resolution. There’s also a backlit keyboard, 10 hours of battery life, a fingerprint reader, and a unibody aluminum chassis. You even get a Transatel profile provisioned with up to 1GB of free data valid for one month in 48 countries.

Another part of the Swift 7 that has changed is its price. The laptop launches in April for $1699.

Casual gamers looking for a laptop at the cheaper end of the scale might want to check out the updated Nitro 5. It now includes a Radeon RX560, the latest Ryzen mobile processors, DDR4 RAM that can be configured up to 32GB, and an SSD that goes up to 512GB. It also features a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

While the Nitro 5 is no ROG Zephyrus, it does start at a relatively cheap $799 at launch in April.

Acer has also updated its Spin 3 2-in-1 with an 8th-gen Intel processor. The former 15.6-inch display has been shrunk to a 14-inch 1080p IPS panel, and it boasts a 12 hour battery life. Acer hasn’t released the full specs yet, but we do know the Spin 3 arrives in February and will start at $599.

Additionally, there’s a new version of the Chromebook 11. Its fanless design is made for those who will use it in shared spaces, such as students, and it comes with an 11.6-inch display. It features two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and comes in both touchscreen and non-touchscreen versions.

Hardware includes an Intel Celeron CPU, 2GB or 4GB of RAM, a HDR webcam, microphone, dual stereo speakers, and 16GB or 32GB of storage. The $249 price sounds appealing, but that 1366 x 768 resolution could put people off. The Chromebook 11 will be available in March.