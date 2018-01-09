Razer has had some exciting offerings at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. It debuted its new Nommo line of high-end, THX-certified speakers and an interesting new laptop it is calling Project Linda which has a built-in cradle for the Razer Phone in place of a trackpad. However, I find its HyperFlux wireless mouse and mouse pad even more intriguing.

One problem with wireless mice is that you often need to charge them or replace the batteries. With wireless charging technologies like Qi catching on, it was inevitable that someone would create a wireless mouse that could also be recharged wirelessly. One could even say that coming up with a solution that could charge the mouse while in use was only a matter of time. Razer takes the concept one step further by doing away with the battery altogether.

Razer's Mamba HyperFlux mouse has a 16,000 DPI 5G laser sensor with up to 210 inches per second / 50 G acceleration. It is capable of 1,000 Hz polling rate with a 1ms response time. It even has Razer’s Chroma lighting with 16.8 million customizable color options. In all respects, it is just like the wireless Mamba mouse with one crucial difference — HyperFlux technology.

The wireless Mamba has to be charged with its charging cable or in a dock. The HyperFlux has no battery and needs no charging because it is powered wirelessly through the HyperFlux Mouse Pad. Since it has no battery, the new mouse is lighter and feels more responsive.

In use, the Mamba HyperFlux is powered in real-time through a magnetic field. This is quite different than other charging technologies like Qi that require the device to remain stationary as its battery is being charged.

The HyperFlux Mouse Pad is the Mamba’s power source and it is almost as cool as the mouse. It sports Chroma lighting around its edge like the mouse so it’s easy to coordinate the two to match. It is also reversible. One side of the mat is cloth-covered to allow for slower but more delicate movements while the opposite surface is hard and smooth for when you want the fastest response possible.

While there are other wireless mouse / pad combos out there, I think this is the first one to go completely sans-battery.

The Razer Mamba HyperFlux is scheduled to launch in the first quarter so we don’t have long to wait. It will be priced at $250 which is $100 more than the standard wireless Mamba but you can chalk that up to the mouse pad.