HBO started working on a modern film adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel Fahrenheit 451 more than a year ago. This week, the premium television network shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming flick.

Highlighted in the teaser is one of the novel’s most memorable scenes involving the burning of Crime and Punishment as well as several other controversial books.

Published in 1953, Fahrenheit 451 is a dystopian novel in which books have been outlawed and “firemen” are tasked with burning them to suppress the ideas within. When protagonist and firefighter Guy Montag (played by Michael B. Jordan) meets a free-thinking neighbor, Clarisse McClellan, he begins to question everything he knows.

The film also stars Michael Shannon as Captain Beatty, Montag’s superior at the fire department. It is being directed by Ramin Bahrani who recently told the Hollywood Reporter that although the film’s plot strays from the source material, it remains true to the original theme.

"Bradbury's novel was set in the future where he was predicting having screens on the wall that you could interact with," Bahrani told the Reporter. "Social media and supercomputers like my phone are real now... There was no reason to put it in the future; it's just [set in] a strange tomorrow."

HBO’s take on Fahrenheit 451 will debut this spring.