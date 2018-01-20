If you're an Airbnb host that rents out your residence in San Francisco, you might be affected by a new set of laws recently implemented by the city. The laws were intended to stem the growth of the city's "acute housing crisis" by preventing Airbnb hosts from renting their homes out for extended periods of time without their presence.

To make this happen, San Francisco regulators opted to place a 90-day limit on yearly home rentals. Tenants that live in the home while renting out space were exempt from this limit.

Though the law by itself may have been seen as a reasonable compromise by most hosts, the city didn't stop there. Beyond rental time limitations, the city later implemented laws that required all hosts to register themselves with the city to avoid daily $1,000 fines.

"We just wanted to have commonsense regulations whereby San Francisco’s acute housing crisis isn’t exacerbated," said Aaron Peskin, San Francisco's District Three Supervisor. "The Board [of Supervisors] is unanimous in its desire to have real home-sharing that does not take units off the market that would otherwise go to people who live and work here."

Though the city was faced with a joint lawsuit from Airbnb and HomeAway that challenged these laws, the companies were unable to stop the law entirely. However, they were able to reach a compromise with the city, allowing the companies to turn over host registration information themselves - though hosts still needed to provide this information to begin with.

Unfortunately for many San Francisco-based hosts, the deadline to perform this registration process was midnight on Tuesday. With that deadline passed, Airbnb has been forced to cut roughly 4,760 of over 10,000 San Francisco listings from the service.