Sony on Tuesday announced that God of War is launching on April 20, 2018. Accompanying the launch date reveal is a narrative-focused trailer that provides additional insight into why Kratos and Atreus are embarking on their journey and further information regarding the various editions and pre-order incentives that’ll be available.

God of War will be sold as a Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99), a Collector’s Edition ($129.99) and a Stone Mason Edition ($149.99), the latter of which was highlighted here last week. The digital edition is just that – a digital download of the game with a couple of digital assets – while the collector’s edition includes a nine-inch Kratos and Atreus statue, a steelbook case, a pair of two-inch Nuldra Brothers carvings, an exclusive lithograph and a cloth map.

Pre-ordering any edition will grant you three legendary shield skins. Additionally, if you buy through GameStop or EB Games, you’ll also receive the Luck of Ages XP Talisman which increases XP gain, Hacksilver gain and your ability to trigger Perks.

