We reported last summer that BioWare might possibly be working on a new Dragon Age game. Director of the franchise Mike Laidlaw was vague about what they were doing with the property but conceded they were doing "something."

A couple of prominent developers with BioWare issued tweets this morning confirming that report. The first came from Casey Hudson, a principal developer on the Mass Effect trilogy (not Andromeda).

Reading lots of feedback regarding Dragon Age, and I think you’ll be relieved to see what the team is working on. Story & character focused.



Too early to talk details, but when we talk about “live” it just means designing a game for continued storytelling after the main story. — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) January 25, 2018

In his tweet, Hudson said the Dragon Age team is working on a story and character-focused game. He did not give away much else other than the fact that the game will be “live.”

We can probably expect a DLC or three with this one.

A few hours later, Dragon Age: Inquisition executive producer Mark Durrah tweeted that the folks at the studio were hard at work on both Anthem and Dragon Age.

Halfway through my trip to Barcelona!

I’m here showing Anthem internally to EA. I am EP of BOTH DA and Anthem working with @Bio_Warner as Game Director

Anthem’s up next but there are people hard at work on both franchises and I look forward to sharing more in the future — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) January 24, 2018

Currently, EA is pushing hard to get Anthem released, even going so far as to pull staff from other projects to work on it. Despite the proverbial extra muscle, it does not look like Anthem will make it by this fall as scheduled. The word is that it probably won’t even be completed by the end of the year. Considering that BioWare is solely focused on getting Anthem out the door first, it will probably be quite a while before we see heavy work commence on the next Dragon Age.

EA/BioWare has yet to announce the game through official channels, so as always, take this news with a pinch of salt. Anything can happen between now and the time the team gets freed up to work on it.