When it comes to operating systems, most users are familiar with Mac or Windows, but Linux has long been a solid alternative for tech oriented users and a prominent option for operating hardware like desktops and laptops, mobile devices, networking equipment, and even planes. There's plenty of demand for Linux-savvy administrators, and getting started is easier than you think.

The Linux Essentials Bundle can get you up and running with this powerful operating system -- and it's available for 88% off. Across 5 courses, this collection will familiarize you with Linux installation basics, the command line, and you'll tackle the basics of Linux administration as you dive into package management, disk partitioning, and troubleshooting.

Plus, this collection adds BASH programming for beginners and in-depth training on Docker, one of the fastest-growing virtualization solutions around.

The Linux Essentials Bundle was on sale for $59, but TechSpot readers can get it today at an even lower price of $39, saving more than 80% off its regular retail price.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.