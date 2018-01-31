We all know that robots are going to take over the world and enslave the human race. Well, at least we will be able to listen to some cool tunes as we do the bidding of our greasy overlords.

New Zealand's Nigel Stanford is a musician specializing in Ambient and New Age compositions. For his latest work, Automatica, he spent an entire month in his garage training robotic arms to play instruments. Unlike some of the other "robots playing music" videos you may have seen, this one is not CGI. The robots in the video above are real (as you can see in the clip below).

Of course, it all ends with complete and utter destruction but what else would you expect from evil death machines?