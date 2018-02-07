If given the option, most gamers would choose a keyboard and mouse over a traditional gamepad as it offers a bit more flexibility and freedom when moving around the virtual world. If given yet another option, they might trade in their traditional gaming mouse for the Lexip.

The Lexip supercharges the ordinary gaming mouse by adding two additional dimensions of control. The first comes by way of a mini joystick positioned for use by your thumb. Think of it as a thumbstick from a modern console controller, but on your mouse. It can be used for all sorts of tasks and in games like Minecraft, it can really speed things along (no more having to stop to scroll through inventory, etc.).

The second joystick is built into the base of the mouse. It’s kind of difficult to explain in words but the mouse sits on a two-axis joystick shell that also moves + / - 20 degrees. It’s essentially a palm joystick.

It all sounds a bit complicated but check out the video above to get a feel for how it works. I’m intrigued, that’s for sure. True innovation in this space isn’t easy to pull off and I haven’t even mentioned all of the possible uses outside of gaming (imagine using this in Photoshop or some 3D CAD software).

The Lexip Gaming mouse is seeking funding on Kickstarter. The team has blown well past their goal of around $30,000 with more than $182,000 pledged as of writing from nearly 1,200 backers. To toss your name in the hat for a June 2018 delivery, you’ll need to drop around $123.