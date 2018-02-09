Keychain-sized Game Boy is now a crowdfunded gadget you can purchase
Retro gaming on a truly tiny and portable consoleBy Shawn Knight
Jeroen Domburg in late 2016 built a fully functional keychain-sized Game Boy clone for the Hackaday SuperConference. He originally planned on publishing build details for DIYers but has since decided to try and monetize the gadget.
Now dubbed PocketSprite, the pint-sized portable console recently hit Crowd Supply for a bit of fundraising. Billed as the world’s smallest playable emulation device, the ultraportable is open-source and features a high-contrast OLED screen, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, an internal rechargeable battery, sound and more.
The complete list of features and specifications is as follows:
- Dimensions: 55 x 32 x 14 mm
- Processor: ESP32 dual-core 240 MHz MCU
- Storage: 128 MBit flash, 520 KB RAM, 448 KB ROM
- Enclosure: Injection molded ABS with soft-touch finish and screen filter
- Buttons : Injection molded ABS and tactile click: power, A, B, start, select, game pad
- Display: OLED screen, 25 x 22 mm, 96 x 64 px, cropped to 5:4 ratio, 60+ FPS
- Audio: 13 mm mono speaker
- Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy
- Battery: Internal Li-ion battery gives hours of gameplay and months of standby
- Recharging: via Micro USB port, cable included
- Packaging: Collector’s storage box (95 x 60 x 34 mm) and printed quick-start instructions
PocketSprite is able to play all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega Master System and Sega Game Gear games. The system comes with two emulators pre-loaded, GNUBoy and SMS Plus, and you can add ROMs seamlessly via Wi-Fi.
Having already blasted past its initial $20,000 funding goal in just a few days, PocketSprite is well on its way to becoming a commercial success. The console is being offered fully assembled via the crowdfunding platform at a price of $55 although you can save $10 by assembling the “Hacker Edition” yourself.
The first batch of units is expected to ship out by mid-April.