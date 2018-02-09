Jeroen Domburg in late 2016 built a fully functional keychain-sized Game Boy clone for the Hackaday SuperConference. He originally planned on publishing build details for DIYers but has since decided to try and monetize the gadget.

Now dubbed PocketSprite, the pint-sized portable console recently hit Crowd Supply for a bit of fundraising. Billed as the world’s smallest playable emulation device, the ultraportable is open-source and features a high-contrast OLED screen, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, an internal rechargeable battery, sound and more.

The complete list of features and specifications is as follows:

Dimensions: 55 x 32 x 14 mm

Processor: ESP32 dual-core 240 MHz MCU

Storage: 128 MBit flash, 520 KB RAM, 448 KB ROM

Enclosure: Injection molded ABS with soft-touch finish and screen filter

Buttons : Injection molded ABS and tactile click: power, A, B, start, select, game pad

Display: OLED screen, 25 x 22 mm, 96 x 64 px, cropped to 5:4 ratio, 60+ FPS

Audio: 13 mm mono speaker

Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy

Battery: Internal Li-ion battery gives hours of gameplay and months of standby

Recharging: via Micro USB port, cable included

Packaging: Collector’s storage box (95 x 60 x 34 mm) and printed quick-start instructions

PocketSprite is able to play all Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Sega Master System and Sega Game Gear games. The system comes with two emulators pre-loaded, GNUBoy and SMS Plus, and you can add ROMs seamlessly via Wi-Fi.

Having already blasted past its initial $20,000 funding goal in just a few days, PocketSprite is well on its way to becoming a commercial success. The console is being offered fully assembled via the crowdfunding platform at a price of $55 although you can save $10 by assembling the “Hacker Edition” yourself.

The first batch of units is expected to ship out by mid-April.