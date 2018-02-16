While it sounds like heresy to hardcore gamers, there are still plenty of people who use a processor’s integrated graphics to play titles. For those without a dedicated GPU and modern hardware, Intel has released a new graphics driver that will automatically optimize game settings much in the same way as Nvidia’s GeForce Experience.

Tom’s Hardware notes that the Intel Graphics Driver for Windows version 15.65 introduces the feature to Intel’s Graphics Control Panel. It will be available on all sixth generation (Skylake) and newer CPUs, including Kaby Lake G processors with built-in Radeon RX Vega graphics, which will appear in laptops from the likes of Dell and HP, along with Intel’s new ‘Hades Canyon’ NUCs.

The function is still in beta and currently only works with a limited number of games. Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, American Truck Simulator, Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2, Dota 2, Grand Theft Auto V, League of Legends, Overwatch, and World of Tanks can be optimized if you’re using a chip with Intel Graphics HD 620 or better.

Processors with Iris Pro graphics can optimize Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and Metal Gear Survive. Expect the feature to expand and support more games as time goes on.

Intel showed it was serious about gaming when it hired Raja Koduri, the former head of Radeon Technologies Group, just 24 hours after leaving AMD back in November last year. The timing of the new feature coincides with the graphics card shortage caused by demand from crytpocurrency miners.

You can download the latest Intel Graphics driver here.