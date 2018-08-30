What's New:

Version 24.20.100.6286

Launch Driver Games for:

Strange Brigade

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019*

Improvements:

Performance improvements and optimizations for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth* (for both DirectX* 11 and 12 versions) and Jurassic World Evolution* on 6th Generation Intel Core processors or higher

Playability improvements for Vampyr* and Monster Hunter: World*

Media streaming improvements while using the AVC* codec at low bitrates for 6th Generation Intel® Core processors or higher

Power optimizations when dynamically switching to lower refresh rates during video playback

Security fixes and improvements

Fixes:

Steam* overlay may not work in Dota 2* when running in Vulkan* mode

Minor Graphics anomalies may be observed in Titanfall® 2 (6th Gen Intel® Core™ Only), Minecraft*, and LEGO​ NINJAGO* Movie Video Game

Intermittent crashes or hangs may occur in Unravel 2*

While using two displays, the arrangement settings in Windows* may reset if the resolution of the second display is changed.

Inaccurate color may be observed during YouTube* playback in web browsers when hardware acceleration is turned on

Sketchup* application may become unresponsive

Stereoscopic 3D may not work when viewing a 3D video

Remote desktop protocol (RDP) and Virtual Network Computing (VNC) applications show a black screen when updating the graphics driver in guest user mode

Known Issues:

Minor Graphics anomalies may be observed in Monster Hunter: World*, Stonehearth* and other games

Windows Advanced Display Settings may show incorrect bit-depth on some primary monitors which leads to inaccurate colors.

Virtual machine (VM) session may go blank when running some 3D benchmarks and YouTube* sessions

What's new 24.20.100.6229:

Launch Driver Games

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Prepare for war and declare your allegiance! This driver is optimized and has playability improvements for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth* with Intel® UHD Graphics 620 or better.

In addition, get ready to fight your way through 1980s Japan in Yakuza 0*, play as Adol* in Ys: Memories of Celceta*, create your own world in Stonehearth*, explore the high seas in Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion*, run your own sheriff’s department in This is the Police 2*, avoid the living dead in The Walking Dead: The Final Season*, and prepared to get served in Overcooked 2* with Intel® UHD Graphics 620 or better.

Be sure to check out gameplay.intel.com, where you’ll find recommended game settings for many more of your favorite PC games.

What's New 15.65:

Intel Graphics Control Panel Now Showcases Latest Games

Okami HD Launch Driver

Check out the updated graphics control panel! It now showcases the latest optimized games for Intel® Graphics.

Calling all Jedi masters and Sith lords! Star Wars Battlefront II and many other games such as Mass Effect Andromeda, Battlefield 1, Rise of the Tomb Raider, F1 2016 get improved load times, performance optimizations, and enhanced playability using DirectX11.

Enjoy an extreme off-road gaming experience with Spintires: Mudrunner, create the ultimate soccer club in Football Manager 2018, play your cards in Hand of Fate 2, and immerse yourself in the World of Final Fantasy on processors with Intel HD Graphics 620 or better.

Battle for control over the magical vortex while enjoying performance optimizations and playability improvements in Total War: WARHAMMER II. Put the pedal to the metal while playing Need for Speed: Payback, enter the Lego universe in Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, and enjoy playing Black Mirror and SEVEN: The Days Long Gone on Intel Iris Pro Graphics.

This new driver also introduces many other improvements:

Increased accuracy in reporting Frames Per Second when in Balanced or Power Saving mode

Significant increase in MSAA performance when using DX12 or Vulkan

Enhanced performance in HEVC/H.265 video playback on Intel 7th Gen Core processors or higher

Improvements in the Intel Media SDK (MSDK), leading to better encoding quality across dependent media apps such as PowerDirector, MAGIX, etc.

What's New in 15.60:

Netflix HDR and YouTube HDR are available for the first-time ever on the PC, on Intel Graphics.

This driver enables the Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, thereby providing support for users to experience HDR playback & streaming on systems with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and Intel HD Graphics 620 or better, enjoyed on HDR capable external monitors and TVs. For more info please see the whitepaper here.

Escape the everyday to a world even beyond your imagination! With Windows Mixed Reality, you can explore new worlds, travel to top destinations, play exciting games, lose yourself in the best movies and entertainment and more. With a headset and a Windows PC powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel HD Graphics 620 or better, you can go places you’ve always dreamed - without even leaving home!

This new WDDM 2.3 driver also provides security fixes, support for Wide Color Gamut, enables 10-bit HDR playback over HDMI, and enables video processing and video decode acceleration in DirectX 12. For a full list of Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators update features, please see here.

Experience the magic of The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game on processors with Intel HD Graphics 620 or better.

Battle singing Orcs and score legendary goals while enjoying performance optimizations and playability improvements in the newly released Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 on Intel Iris Pro Graphics. Take on The Cabal and keep the enemy in your sights in these newly released, fast action-packed sequels to legendary favorites, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WWII, and Divinity: Original Sin 2 on Intel Iris Pro Graphics.

Check out the all new look and feel of gameplay.intel.com, where you’ll find recommended game settings for many of your favorite PC games.

New Features:

Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators update features, found here.

Support for DXIL, including DirectX 12 Shader model 6.0 and 6.1. This allows applications to use shaders compiled with the LLVM-based HLSL compiler from Microsoft*. In particular, it supports Wave Intrinsics, allowing fast sharing of data within SIMD execution.

Key Issues Fixed:

Graphical anomalies may be observed in Divinity: Original Sin 2*, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018*, Blu-ray* playback via Cyberlink PowerDVD

Intermittent crashes or hangs may be observed in DOTA 2* (Vulkan* version), when switching to a lower resolution on an embedded display panel

Performance optimizations and playability improvements in Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Improved memory usage in OpenCL applications

Security improvements

Complete release notes here.

Supported Products:

Hardware

All platforms with the following configurations are supported:

7th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640/650

7th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel HD Graphics 610/615/620/630

Intel Xeon processor E3-1500M v5 family with Intel HD Graphics P630

Pentium Processors with Intel HD Graphics 610

6th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580

6th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Graphics 540/550

6th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel HD Graphics 520/530

Intel Xeon processor E3-1500M v5 family with Intel HD Graphics P530

Intel Xeon processor E3-1500M v5 family with Intel Iris Pro Graphics P580

Intel Core M processors with Intel HD Graphics 515

Pentium and Celeron Processors with Intel HD Graphics 500/505

Pentium Processors with Intel HD Graphics 510

Software

On 7th Generation Intel Core processors and related Pentium/Celeron:

Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

On 6th Generation Intel Core and Intel Mobile Xeon processors and related Pentium/Celeron:

Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

Microsoft Windows 8.1* 64-bit

Microsoft Windows 7* 64-bit

Support included but limited to the following chips:

Intel Core i3-6100U Processor (3M Cache, 2.30 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100TE Processor (4M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6500T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6500 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6400 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6500TE Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6400T Processor (6M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6600 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6600T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6300U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.00 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6600K Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6600U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6200U Processor (3M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6500U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700K Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700 Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)

Intel Core m5-6Y57 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core m3-6Y30 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.20 GHz)

Intel Core m7-6Y75 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700T Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700TE Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core m5-6Y54 Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.70 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 530

Intel HD Graphics P530

Intel HD Graphics 510

Intel Iris Pro Graphics P580

Intel HD Graphics 515

Intel HD Graphics 520

Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580

Intel Iris Graphics 540

Intel Iris Graphics 550

Intel Core i5-6300HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6440HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6820HK Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6820HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6920HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100H Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6440EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6820EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100E Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6102E Processor (3M Cache, 1.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6822EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6442EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6300T Processor (4M Cache, 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100 Processor (3M Cache, 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6300 Processor (4M Cache, 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6320 Processor (4M Cache, 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6100T Processor (3M Cache, 3.20 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6167U Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6360U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6006U Processor (3M Cache, 2.00 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6260U Processor (4M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6560U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6287U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6267U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6567U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6660U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6650U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6402P Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6350HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6970HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6585R Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6685R Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6785R Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6870HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6770HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6098P Processor (3M Cache, 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6498DU Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6198DU Processor (3M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7Y75 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7100U Processor (3M Cache, 2.40 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7200U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.10 GHz)

Intel Core m3-7Y30 Processor (4M Cache, 2.60 GHz )

Intel Core i7-7500U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz )

Intel Core i5-7Y54 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.20 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor J4205 (2M Cache, up to 2.6 GHz)

Intel Pentium Processor N4200 (2M Cache, up to 2.5 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor J3455 (2M Cache, up to 2.3 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor N3450 (2M Cache, up to 2.2 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor J3355 (2M Cache, up to 2.5 GHz)

Intel Celeron Processor N3350 (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz)

Intel Core i3-6157U Processor (3M Cache, 2.40 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 620

Intel HD Graphics 505

Intel HD Graphics 500

Intel HD Graphics 615

Intel HD Graphics for 6th Generation Intel Processors

Intel Core i5-7500T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700T Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7500 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7102E Processor (3M Cache, 2.10 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7101TE Processor (3M Cache, 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7100H Processor (3M Cache, 3.00 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7820EQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700 Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700K Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7101E Processor (3M Cache, 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7100E Processor (3M Cache, 2.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7600K Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7400 Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7600 Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7600T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7400T Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.00 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7100 Processor (3M Cache, 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7300HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7300T Processor (4M Cache, 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7300 Processor (4M Cache, 4.00 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7440HQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7Y57 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.30 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7920HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.10 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7820HK Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7600U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7300U Processor (3M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7320 Processor (4M Cache, 4.10 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7100T Processor (3M Cache, 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7820HQ Processor (8M Cache, up to 3.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7440EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7350K Processor (4M Cache, 4.20 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7267U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.50 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7287U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7442EQ Processor (6M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7360U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7660U Processor (4M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)

Intel Core m3-7Y32 Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.00 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7260U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7560U Processor (4M Cache, up to 3.80 GHz)

Intel Core i7-7567U Processor (4M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7167U Processor (3M Cache, 2.80 GHz)

Intel HD Graphics 630

Intel HD Graphics 610

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

Intel HD Graphics P630

Intel Core i7-8550U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)

Intel Core i5-8250U Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

Intel Core i7-8650U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

Intel Core i5-8350U Processor (6M Cache, up to 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i3-7130U Processor (3M Cache, 2.70 GHz)

Intel Core i7-8700K Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.70 GHz)

Intel Core i5-8600K Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.30 GHz)

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.00 GHz)

Intel Core i3-8100 Processor (6M Cache, 3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i3-8350K Processor (8M Cache, 4.00 GHz)

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Intel UHD Graphics 630

