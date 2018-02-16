AMD's highly anticipated Ryzen + Vega APU chips launched earlier this week to a fairly positive critical reception. Our own Steve Walton gave the chips in question -- the Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G -- a collective 90/100 score, praising the hybrid chips for their value and exceptional budget motherboard support.

However, not everybody has had an easy time making use of AMD's new budget friendly APUs. As Steve noted in his review, memory speed is important for the chips and current DDR4 RAM pricing may prevent many users from taking full advantage of them.

Furthermore, although AMD's new APUs are naturally compatible with socket AM4 motherboards, you'll need to perform a motherboard firmware update to support the new chips.

This requirement is nothing new in the industry and the only recourse most consumers have is to go out and pick up the cheapest processor their motherboard can support to perform the necessary firmware flash. Naturally, this situation is far from ideal for customers who may have a tighter budget.

According to an Ars Technica report, however, AMD is switching things up. A support page on the company's website says AMD will send you a "boot kit" to help you flash your firmware. This kit consists of the bare minimum you'll need to get your system up to speed - a dual-core A6-9500 APU.

AMD isn't being entirely altruistic with this move, of course -- users do need to send the chip back when they're finished with it -- but it's still a surprisingly consumer friendly move Intel hasn't matched yet.

If you want to take advantage of AMD's boot kit offer, simply visit the company's warranty claim page, fill out the information and enter "boot kit required" in the "Problem Description" field. Once AMD receives your request, they'll ship a kit out to you free of charge.