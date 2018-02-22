Several former technology executives and engineers have voiced opinions regarding the potential dangers of modern technology. Unsurprisingly, experts aren’t the only ones that are concerned.

According to a new survey (PDF) from Common Sense Media and SurveyMonkey, 47 percent of parents with children under the age of 18 who use a mobile device believe their child is addicted to the device. Among that same group, half said they are at least somewhat concerned that their child’s mobile device use is negatively affecting their mental health.

The survey further reveals that 60 percent of parents said their child has their own mobile device that is connected to the Internet while 14 percent said their child shares a device with someone else. As for who is responsible for limiting children’s time spent on devices, 89 percent of parents whose children use mobile devices said the duty fall on them.

“For as much attention as technology addiction receives among adults, parents—particularly those with teenagers—are far more concerned about their children's device usage than their own,” said Jon Cohen, chief research officer with SurveyMonkey.

Indeed, the survey data validates Cohen’s statement as only 32 percent of respondents said they believe they are addicted to their mobile devices.

The Center for Humane Technology earlier this month joined forces with Common Sense Media on an ad campaign targeting 55,000 public schools across the US. Dubbed The Truth About Tech, it hopes to educate teachers, students and parents about the potential dangers of modern technology and social media.

The survey referenced in this article was conducted between January 25 and January 29 and includes responses from 4,201 adults including 1,024 parents with children under the age of 18.

Lead image via Thanasis Zovoilis, Getty Images