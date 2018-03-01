Most of us have done our fair share of stupid things while drunk. For one New Jersey native, a blunder while under the influence turned into a costly mistake.

Following a recent night of drinking with friends, Kenny Bachman hailed an Uber to take him back to where he was staying near the campus of West Virginia University. The next thing he remembers is waking up in the passenger seat of a minivan being driven by someone he didn’t know

The stranger, of course, was the Uber driver who was taking Bachman home… not to where he was staying near the school but his actual home more than 300 miles away in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Further complicating matters was the fact that Bachman accidentally ordered an UberXL, an upper-tier (more expensive) option that can accommodate up to six riders. Worse yet, the ride was booked while surge pricing was in effect which nearly doubled the fare. In total, the trip cost him $1,635.93.

Bachman said he realized the mix-up about two hours into the trip when he woke up but at that point, his options were limited so he decided to stick it out. He disputed the charge but as Uber noted, the ride did indeed occur and the driver took him to the destination requested so there wasn’t much they could do.

Bachman claims he never submitted his home address for the ride. “Obviously I sent the Uber, I don't know where to, I know I wouldn't send it to my house, I knew where I was," Bachman said. He claims the Uber driver had his phone when he woke up and even answered a FaceTime call from a friend while he was asleep. “He was on my phone, without me allowing it.”

Considering his alcohol-induced selective memory, however, that defense doesn’t hold a ton of merit.

If nothing else, Bachman should be applauded for not getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. Bravo.