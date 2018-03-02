Microsoft has announced that Xbox Insiders will be getting early access to a few interesting new console features including 1440p resolution support.

As Microsoft notes, 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, or "QHD," is one of the more popular resolution choices for PC gamers. Rolling out the option to Xbox One users is a pretty smart move and one that should serve to fill the gap between standard 1080p and 4K resolutions.

According to Microsoft, the company's "Mixer" livestreaming platform will be getting some additional functionality as well. Specifically, streamers will be able to share controller functionality with an audience member, essentially allowing a viewer to operate the game remotely by either connecting a physical gamepad to their system or by using the controls provided on-screen.

Instead of handing over the controls entirely, it sounds like this feature is intended more for collaborative use - for example, a streamer may choose to control a character's movement while an audience member opts to take over shooting and aiming.

Naturally, this sort of shared control experience opens up the door to a fair bit of trolling but Microsoft doesn't seem too bothered by the possibility. Indeed, it seems to be something the company encourages, saying "Viewer and streamer can work together in the game, or the viewer can cause trouble - resulting in hilarious chaos."

In addition to Mixer's new shared controller feature, streamers no longer have to end a broadcast to switch the game they're playing. Rather, the stream temporarily pauses until a new game has been launched.

If you aren't a member of the Xbox Insider program's "Alpha Ring," you may have to wait a while to get your hands on these new features as Microsoft hasn't yet announced a specific release date for the upcoming Spring Update.