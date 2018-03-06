Far Cry 5 is shaping up to be one heck of a game. Originally announced last May, Ubisoft has been feeding gamers a steady diet of content ever since although the latest tidbit looks to be the most appetizing yet.

Borrowing a page from Nintendo’s playbook, Far Cry 5 will feature a robust level editor called Far Cry Arcade that could easily take on a life of its own. Gamers will have access to around 7,000 unique objects including weaponry, buildings and vehicles found in Far Cry 5 as well as assets from other Ubisoft games like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Unity and Watch Dogs. Additional assets from “post-launch content” will also be added as they become available, we’re told, so you can expect stuff like “Vietnamese jungles, Martian arachnids and zombies.”

Ubisoft wants Far Cry Arcade to be an integral part of the overall Far Cry experience. To help achieve that, Far Cry Arcade is literally being baked into the main campaign. Walk up to an arcade machine in a bar, for example, and you can hop right into Far Cry Arcade and check out user-created levels. Experience points, perks and money earned in Far Cry Arcade will cross over to the main campaign, and vice versa.

I’m not one to typically get excited about games but this genuinely has me intrigued, especially after seeing some of the crazy custom levels people have dreamed up in games like Super Mario Maker.

Far Cry 5 will serve as the 11th installment in the franchise and the fifth major release. The series’ first entry arrived way back in 2004, sending players to a tropical archipelago as ex-soldier Jack Carver searched for a missing journalist.

Far Cry 5 is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PCs on March 27. Sign me up!