What do presidents and first ladies do after they leave the White House? For the Obamas, it seems that the next step is working with Netflix. According to The New York Times, the couple are in talks to create exclusive content for the streaming service, which boasts 55 million subscribers in the US alone.

The “production partnership” has not yet been finalized, and the format of the shows haven't been decided. It’s possible that Obama could moderate conversations on key topics from his presidency, while his wife Michelle might feature in shows that cover issues she focused on during her time at the White House, such as nutrition. The pair could also produce documentaries or fictional series that "align with their beliefs and values."

While the move would give Barack Obama a platform to reach people outside of his extensive social media followers, sources say the content won’t be used for responding to Trump or other conservative critics. Both he and Michelle want to produce shows that “highlight inspirational stories.”

“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” said Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president. While he didn’t comment on the Netflix talks, Schultz added: “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

This won’t be Obama’s first taste of working with Netflix. He was the first guest to appear on David Letterman’s new show, My Next Guest Needs no Introduction. The ex-president is also said to have close ties to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer.