Last year saw news of several desktop monitors from Acer, Asus, and AOC that combine 4K visuals, HDR, Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, and 144Hz (and higher) refresh rates to produce a superior gaming experience. The displays were supposed to arrive sometime in 2017 but were pushed back. Now, they’ve reportedly suffered yet more delays and won’t launch until at least Q3 2018.

TFT Central reports that the 27-inch versions of these monitors—the Asus PG27UQ, Acer X27, and AOC AG273UG—aren’t expected to arrive until the third quarter, while the 35-inch models (PG35VQ and X35) are due in Q4.

Blur Busters confirmed the news, adding that the complexity of producing the displays, which feature local dimming zones and 1000 nits brightness along with Nvidia’s variable refresh rate tech, is likely behind the delays.

Until the monitors arrive, it appears that the only desktop 4K 120Hz display—and also the first full-color 480Hz capable LCD monitor that is not a laboratory display—is this Zisworks model.

While there was no sign of the G-Sync HDR desktop monitors at CES, we did see Nvidia’s 65-inch BFGDs, which feature 4K resolutions, 120Hz refresh rates, and HDR/G-Sync support. They also come with Nvidia’s Android TV-based shield TV with Google assistant built-in.

Some of the first BFGDs announced were Acer’s Predator BFGD, Asus’ ROG Swift PG65, and HP’s Omen X 65 BFGD. There’s still no specific arrival date for these models, which will undoubtedly cost a small fortune, but they’re set to launch sometime this summer.