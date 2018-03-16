We won’t have to wait until June for Apple’s next big media event. The Cupertino-based company on Friday sent out invitations to an education-focused press event that’ll take place on March 27 at a high school in Chicago.

It’s an unusual locale for Apple as the company typically hosts media events closer to home in California. Nevertheless, it ties in with Apple’s education theme and the tagline on the invite which reads, “Let’s take a field trip.”

As for what Apple plans to discuss, that’s anyone’s guess. There wasn’t much to gather from the invite aside from its hand-drawn nature and given the event’s unexpected announcement, we really don’t know much. The company did say it plans to discuss “creative new ideas for teachers and students.”

As The Verge points out, rumors have been swirling that Apple is working on cheaper versions of its MacBook and iPad. The MacBook Air, specifically, is due for an upgrade as the current model is quite outdated at this point. Reports have suggested a new 13.3-inch Air could feature a 2,560 x 1,600 Retina Display with a price point of somewhere between $799 and $899. While still more expensive than a Chromebook or budget Windows machine, it’d be cheap for an Apple notebook.

There’s also been talk of a cheaper iPad, perhaps priced around the $259 range. Today’s most affordable iPad, a 9.7-inch Wi-Fi model with 32GB of storage, retails for $329.