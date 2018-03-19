HTC opens pre-orders for $799 headset-only Vive Pro
HTC has also slashed $100 off the cost of a first-gen Vive kitBy Shawn Knight
HTC at CES in January announced an upgraded version of its Vive virtual reality headset. The new Vive Pro features an array of improvements including higher-resolution OLED displays and integrated headphones and soon, you’ll be able to get your mitts on it.
HTC on Monday opened pre-orders for the Vive Pro through its website and select retailers. The headset will set you back $799 – and that’s just for the head-mounted display which is meant to be used with existing Vive tracking beacons and controllers. A full Vive Pro kit with everything you need to get up and running will be announced at a later date.
The new Vive headset ships April 5. Those who purchase before June 3 will receive a free six-month trial to Viveport Subscription, HTC’s content platform. Buyers who purchase after the first 60 days of orders will get a two-month trial membership, we’re told.
Two other bits of information worth noting. First, beginning March 22, HTC will increase the price of its Viveport subscription to $8.99 per month although current subscribers that sign up before the increase goes into effect can lock in at the current $6.99 per month rate through at least the end of the year.
Also, HTC has taken $100 off the cost of the current-generation full Vive kit, bringing it down to $499.