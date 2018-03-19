HTC at CES in January announced an upgraded version of its Vive virtual reality headset. The new Vive Pro features an array of improvements including higher-resolution OLED displays and integrated headphones and soon, you’ll be able to get your mitts on it.

HTC on Monday opened pre-orders for the Vive Pro through its website and select retailers. The headset will set you back $799 – and that’s just for the head-mounted display which is meant to be used with existing Vive tracking beacons and controllers. A full Vive Pro kit with everything you need to get up and running will be announced at a later date.

The new Vive headset ships April 5. Those who purchase before June 3 will receive a free six-month trial to Viveport Subscription, HTC’s content platform. Buyers who purchase after the first 60 days of orders will get a two-month trial membership, we’re told.

Two other bits of information worth noting. First, beginning March 22, HTC will increase the price of its Viveport subscription to $8.99 per month although current subscribers that sign up before the increase goes into effect can lock in at the current $6.99 per month rate through at least the end of the year.

Also, HTC has taken $100 off the cost of the current-generation full Vive kit, bringing it down to $499.