Logitech on Wednesday added a new member to its G PRO line of professional and competitive-grade gaming gear. Despite the classification, however, this is a more modest offering than its name or product family might suggest.

The new Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset measures 6.77” (H) x 3.22” (W) x 7.17” (D) and tips the scales at 9.14 ounces without its cable. It offers an over-ear design that will no doubt appeal to those who despise the growing trend of on-ear cups, many of which can be painful to wear for extended periods.

Compatible with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PCs, the headset packs a two-year limited hardware warranty and offers the following in terms of technical specifications:

Headphone:

Driver: Hybrid mesh PRO-G

Magnet: Neodymium

Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Sensitivity: 107dB@1KHz SPL 30mW/1cm

Noise Isolation: up to 16dB

Cable length: 2m

Surround: Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos for headphones Compatible

Pro Microphone:

Microphone Pickup Pattern: Cardioid (Unidirectional)

Type: Back Electret Condenser

Size: 4mm

Frequency response: 100Hz-10KHz

Arm: Full-range flex

While marketed as a gaming headset, this looks to be everything that trendy gaming and audio peripherals aren’t these days (for some, that’s not a bad thing). The humble offering is free of RGB lighting and utilizes passive noise isolation rather than active noise cancellation for the ear cups.

The microphone is removable, allowing you to transform these into a set of pure headphones should you choose. You’ll also get a set of microsuede ear pads in addition to the included leatherette coverings.

The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset launches in April at a price of $89.99.