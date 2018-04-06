Spyro the Dragon is staging a comeback. Activision in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary recently announced that Spyro Reignited Trilogy will land on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro as well as the Xbox One and Xbox One X on September 21.

The trilogy will consist of remastered versions of the three original Spyro games: Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! And Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Those games first arrived in 1998, 1999 and 2000, respectively, on Sony’s groundbreaking PlayStation console.

Activision said the trilogy will feature the “fun and nostalgic gameplay” that fans remember complete with more than 100 levels, enhanced reward sequences, updated controls and improved environments with new lighting and cinematics.

Paul Yan, Chief Creative Officer at Toys for Bob (the project’s lead developer), said they are deeply passionate about staying true to the legacy of the original three Spyro games with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Specifically, Yan said they invested a lot of love into making the personalities and worlds feel just like fans remember them while also keeping the game collection surprisingly fresh with lush, high definition detail.

As a bit of an Easter egg, players of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy can enter the iconic code (↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → square) on their controllers at the Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped title screen to watch the trilogy’s trailer.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available to pre-order right now from major retailers and is priced at $39.99.