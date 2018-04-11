HP Inc. earlier today introduced a new line of gaming-focused PCs designed to “meet the needs of mainstream gamers.”

The new HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 features a 15.6-inch display offered in 144Hz 1080p, 60Hz 1080p and 60Hz 4K variants. It’s powered by up to an eighth generation Intel Core i7+ H-series or U-series processor and your choice of an AMD Radeon RX 560X or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (Max-Q version) GPU.

The laptop offers plenty of storage configurations across both HDD and SSD although the most interesting option comes with 16GB of Intel Optane storage.

On the desktop side, HP is introducing two new machines: the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop 690 and 790.

The 690 can be configured with up to eighth gen Intel Core i7 chips or second gen AMD Ryzen processors, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and your choice of AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics cards. The 790, meanwhile, also supports up to 8th gen Core i7 chips but accommodates more RAM (up to 64GB) and can be outfitted with a GTX 1080 or RX 580.

HP notes the machines’ ability to be upgraded down the road as they are capable of supporting multiple storage devices and offer additional DIMM slots. The 690 can also hold half-length graphics cards while the larger 790 can accommodate full-length cards.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop starts at $799 and will be available beginning May 27, 2018. The Pavilion Gaming 690 and 790 desktops are set to arrive on April 15 and June 3, respectively, starting at $549 and $649.