As data privacy scandals like the recent Cambridge Analytica incident gain mainstream attention, internet users everywhere are looking for ways to better safeguard their information online.

To help their users do just that, many tech companies have begun to introduce privacy-oriented website features or even entire browser extensions intended to help users better protect their data privacy.

Now, Pornhub is following suit. According to a report from The Verge, the adult website now accepts cryptocurrency as payment for its Pornhub Premium subscription service or any other paid website features - specifically, Verge cryptocurrency (no relation to The Verge).

Pornhub reportedly made this decision with user privacy in mind - a credible claim, given the fact that Verge hides transaction IP addresses, essentially preventing third parties from easily tracking purchases.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Pornhub has considered allowing their users to pay for premium subscriptions using cryptocurrency. As company VP Corey Price noted in a statement to The Verge, some adult websites under Pornhub's umbrella accepted cryptocurrency as payment back when Bitcoin first took off and Pornhub itself has been "looking at crypto for quite some time."

It's nice to see a company like Pornhub emphasize their commitment to user privacy by offering a more anonymous payment method but only time will tell how popular the option will be in the long run.